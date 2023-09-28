The top priced animal at the first autumn sale of suckler bred calves in Kilrea was a 360kg Simmential heifer which sold for £1,250. \ Houston Green

First autumn weanling sales get under way

Special sales of suckler calves kicked off last week with Kilrea Mart holding the first of its autumn sales and 150 weanlings going under the hammer.

In a sharp trade from start to finish, heifers in particular, were highly sought after and returned exceptionally strong prices.

Topping the trade at £1,250 and 347p/kg was a 360kg Simmental heifer, while a 320kg Simmental made £1,150 or 353p/kg.

Prices for good quality heifers over 300kg commanded 340p to 355p/kg with Limousin animals topping at £1,190 for a 410kg animal.

Charolais heifers sold to £930 for 390kg.

Bull calves peaked at £1,230 for a 390kg Limousin with Charolais calves selling to £1,100 for a 380kg lot. Simmental bred animals topped £1,120 for 450kg with Angus selling to £1,160 for 460kg.

