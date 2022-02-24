The additive can be included in concentrate blends to reduce methane emissions from livestock.

The methane-reducing feed additive 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) was granted the green light by EU member states on 23 February, making it the first additive of its kind to be granted permission to the marketplace.

An adoption of the decision by the European Commission is expected within months, after which the additive will be available for purchase on EU markets.

The additive has been proven to reduce the methane emissions from ruminant livestock digestion without having an impact on animal production.

The decision comes as the additive has passed through “stringent scientific assessment” on dairy cows by the European Food Safety Authority.

During these studies, methane emission reductions of between 20% and 35% per animal were recorded.

Increased sustainability

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides has told of the additive’s potential to enable a shift towards more sustainable food production.

“Innovation is key for a successful shift towards a more sustainable food system.

"The EU continues to lead the way in ensuring food safety, while adapting to new technologies that can make food production more sustainable,” stated Commissioner Kyriakides.

“Cutting farming-related methane emissions is key in our fight against climate change and today's approval is a very telling example of what we can achieve through new agricultural innovations,” the commissioner said.