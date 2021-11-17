In September, Case IH announced that it had given its three-model Optum CVXDrive range its first facelift since its introduction in 2015. The range came about as a more compact high horsepower offering to the US-built Magnum.

The Magnum got its AFS Connect makeover back in 2019. Since then, sister brand New Holland gave its larger T8 and T7 HD tractors similar updates in terms technology and cab interior.

Both brands are rolling out such updates to their lowest-volume ranges first, with the intention of offering similar updates in the future to the higher-volume ranges (Puma and T7).

We took the opportunity to compare and contrast changes between the new and old Optum models.

The units we saw in action are the only two units yet to arrive into the UK. It might be a number of months before one arrives here.

Exterior updates

At a glance, one could be forgiven for saying nothing has changed after seeing both Optums side by side. But there have in fact been a number of subtle exterior changes – it is just a matter of “spot the difference”. These include lower rear mudguards with added switches for remote valves, the move to Rexroth spools with pressure release levers and angled airbrake connections for easier coupling.

Moving up the tractor, the roof skin has been redesigned and the twin beacons relocated to the front of the cab as a result of the new climate control system. A repositioned windscreen wiper achieves a further 27% clearance.

New LED side lights have been fitted which include an extra LED work lamp and LED indicator. It appears as if the rear taillights were forgotten about in the latest refinements. They are the only remaining halogen lights left on the tractor and look very much outdated.

A new aluminium step arrangement from five to four steps leaves the cab much more accessible. The cab door handle is now lower down so that it’s easier to open from ground. The door now opens noticeably wider too.

The new AFS Pro 1200 terminal and control arm previously seen on the Magnum AFS Connect models.

Cab

There is a lighter, brighter cab. Only on return to the older Optum cab (similar to Puma modes) you realise how dark and dated it is.

Once inside, it takes a familiar eye to see the level of change. However, the actual structure of the cab feels marginally different. The manufacturer touts that the cab has been stretched and that the doors are flared more (5-6cm wider) than before, contributing to a claimed volume increase of 7.5% and 11% more glass.

This leaves the C-pillars further back and out of sight, giving the feeling of more space and visibility. Roughly speaking, there is an extra 15cm of space in front, 6cm above and 8-10cm behind the operator.

The bright interior beige/cream colour scheme contrasts well with the red accents of the higher-specification active seat in the demo model.

Behind the passenger seat is a storage compartment equipped with a 230v European socket which Case IH don’t intend offering as our three-pin UK and Irish type. Under the passenger seat is the new large cool box with space for a pair of 2l bottles.

The cab benefits from an improved climate control system with more outlets, claiming to cool the cab 40% quicker.

The new Optum AFS Connect cab.

The quality of the soft leather-like material around the dashboard feels of much higher quality than before. The cab has keyless entry. It is locked and unlocked using a fob or by simply grabbing the door handle once the fob is on your person. A number of fobs can be assigned to the one tractor while that one fob can also be assigned to multiple tractors.

Command arm and telematics

The Command arm is identical to that introduced to the Magnum range. It features the same redesigned control layout and AFS Pro 1200 terminal.

The 12in terminal is essentially the heart of the tractor’s operations, allowing the monitoring of all primary functions, display of front and rear cameras as well as providing a gateway in controlling and optimising engine, transmission and hydraulic performance.

What’s clear is that there are now multiple ways of carrying out one process, made possible by the encoder turn-and-press dial on the armrest. The radio is a prime example of this. The right hand A pillar features a new HD tablet-like display and shows all engine/transmission information.

Telematics is where the AFS Pro 1200 terminal excels. This system uses wireless two-way data transfer between the tractor and AFS Connect online portal. Depending on its setup, tractor owners and farm managers have complete control over farm, fleet and data management.

Tractor performance and implement operating data is immediately sent to the portal for access by the specified personnel via MyCase IH. Here they can monitor real-time information such as tractor location, fuel levels and other key management and performance data. As data transfer is possible both ways, job instructions, application maps, etc, can be sent remotely from the office to the tractor.

As well as remote monitoring, the dealer if granted permission, can use AFS Connect Display Viewing to view the tractor’s display in real time as the driver sees it.

Potential advantages include dealer notifications of early fault warning signs and remote service access. Operating data can also be shared with and analysed by third parties such as agronomists.

In the field

The new Optum AFS Connect drives identical to the old machine. However it is much more easily and intuitively done using the new AFS Pro 1200 terminal. The functionality and layout of the terminal is now up there with the best in the game.

The new assignable control lever leaves a wider degree of customisability to suit all operators. This includes the eight programmable hot keys which can be assigned up to 130 different functions. Even the spool valves are re-assignable and change their backlit colour accordingly. Alternatively, all controls can quickly revert to default if required.

The relocation of the exhaust brake to a central position between the operator’s legs leaves it easier to accidently hit I found. In a nutshell, Case IH has essentially revised design aspects of the outgoing Optum making improvements where possible with the addition of the AFS Connect cab.

Likes

New cab build and finish quality.

AFS Pro 1200 terminal layout.

Dislikes

Non LED taillights.

New exhaust brake position.