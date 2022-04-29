There are many more large-scale solar farms to come.

The first grid-scale solar project to connect to the national grid under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) opened on Friday.

Millvale solar farm, located close to Ashford, Co Wicklow, covers 61 acres and has 33,600 solar modules. With a generation capacity of 8MW, the farm will produce enough to electricity to power approximately 3,600 homes every year and avoid 4,800t in CO2 emissions.

First of many

This is the first solar project to reach commercial operation under RESS 1 – the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme – and the first of almost 600MW of solar generation capacity secured in the auction.

Once wind projects are included, this is the third project to reach commercial operation under RESS 1.

Commenting on the opening of the solar farm, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said: “This is the first of many solar projects expected to energise under the RESS this year. It’s a key starting point on our journey, under the Climate Action Plan, to install up to 2.5GW of solar energy on the electricity system by 2030.”