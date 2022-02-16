The new models benefit from a smarter IPM power boost capable of delivering additional horsepower during hydrualic applications.

Last November we brought you the news that John Deere had revamped its 6R series and introduced four new models.

We recently travelled to Hanlon Machinery in Co Louth to catch up with two out of the four new models which were showcased as part of the Irish and UK dealer tour.

The four-cylinder 6R 140 and six-cylinder 6R 185 were the models on display.

The new 6R 140 and 6R 150 sit as the new flagship four-pot tractors, with a maximum 154hp (16hp with Intelligent Power Management (IPM)) and 165hp (177 with IPM) on tap.

The all new John Deere 6R 185 is only availble with the Autopowr transmission.

The 6R 165 and 6R 185 expand the six-cylinder 6R short wheelbase offerings. The 6R 165 churns out 182hp (213hp with IPM) while the 6R 185 produces a maximum 204hp (234 with IPM).

This six-cylinder short wheelbase category is home to the 6R 155 (formerly 6155R),the range’s best seller, meaning customers now have access to as much as 234hp while maintaining the 2,765mm wheelbase.

This in Deere’s view leaves the 6R 185 as a like-with-like competitor with Fendt’s 724 Vario.

Transmissions

There have been changes to transmission options, with the discontinuation of the simplistic PowerQuad Plus option across the board. However, the CommandQuad Plus option has been added to the four smaller 6R tractors.

The John Deere 6R 140 and 6R 150 are the two new four-cylinder 6R offerings.

The new 6R 140 is available with either AutoQuad Plus, CommandQuad Plus or AutoPowr (CVT) while the 6R 150 is only available fitted with the latter.

The new six-pot models take a similar approach with the 6R 185 only being offered in Autopowr.

Customers wanting to stick with the gear lever are out of luck as the AutoQuad option is not available on either the 6R 165 or 6R 185. The Directdrive powershift transmission is instead the only other option for 6R 165 customers who do not want Autopowr. According to John Deere, the more channelled transmission options are in line with current market trends.

A subtle change aside from the new decals and model numbering is the slightly tweaked bonnet shape, which now tapers off more quickly.

John Deere’s IPM power boost has been made smarter on the new revamped series. In addition to functioning in transport and PTO applications, it now delivers the additional horsepower during hydraulic applications as required. The four-cylinder models can now deliver up to 20hp and the six-cylinder models up to 40hp.

Updates inside and out

The most obvious change inside the cab of the updated 6R models is the relocation of the dash to the corner post similar to the latest M Series. A new e-joystick has been added to the command arm which allows operators to configure buttons for hitch and spool control as well as gear shifts and directional changes alongside third service function all with one hand.

A new addition to the command arm is the new configurable e-joystick.

The front windscreen wiper no longer pivots at the roof but instead behind the steering column, improving its coverage area. An optional reversible fan, modern mirror and bonnet styling and the new numbering system are among other updates, some adopted from the 7R and 8R tractors. Also noticeable only to the trained eye is the slightly more tapered sloping bonnet.

The dash has been relocated to the right hand corner post and the windscreen wiper now pivots from the bottom of the window, increasing coverage.

Front loader models can benefit from the optional dynamic weighing system as well as a loader lighting package and camera position above the headstock. Other loader features such as Return-to-Position and a bucket shake function have been added.

Customer machines and dealer stock are expected to arrive in Ireland this summer. However, pricing is yet to be confirmed.