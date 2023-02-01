In August, Fendt revamped its popular 700 series tractor range, adding two models (726 and 728 Vario) and announcing the discontinuation of the existing 800 series. The very first of the new flagship 728 Varios touched down in Dublin last week.
The new 700 series breaks the 300hp barrier for the first time, with the 728 replacing the 724 as the flagship tractor. The revamp from the German manufacturer comes in response to market demand for a higher power to weight ratio in a compact frame. The existing 800 series will be available to order up to May, and will be phased out of production later this year.
