Some of the rams on offer. \ MacGregor photography

Enniscrone livestock will be holding their first on-farm ram sale next Monday 23 August on their farm in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, F26X038. On offer will be approximately 70 rams, mainly Texel with some Charolais, Suffolk, Chartex and Sufftex.

The Enniscrone flock has been one of the leading Texel flocks in the country in the last 10 years. The flock strives to produce rams to suit pedigree and commercial breeders alike.

The breeding programme in the past few years has placed a huge emphasis on breeding big, long, correct sheep with adequate neck length to improve the longevity of rams.

The flock has put in place a strict culling policy to help eradicate respiratory issues and has consistently used rams that have no breathing problems. This has increased the appeal of Enniscrone rams to commercial sheep farmers.

In 2019, the Enniscrone flock expanded when Ronan purchased six ewes from the renowned Ballyhibben and Liscullane flocks. These ewes have been mated to both Charolais and Texel rams and the progeny will be sold on Monday night.

There will also be a selection of Suffolk and Sufftex rams available on the evening.

Viewing can be arranged by appointment before the sale.

The sale commences at 6.30pm on Monday evening, with viewing from 4pm.

Online bidding is via Marteye and ringside bidding will be done through MayoSligo Livestock Mart auctioneers.

For photos, videos and updates, follow Enniscrone Livestock's Facebook page.