The first ever private online timber auction in Ireland will be in operation on 10 March.

The tradeforusforestry.com online trading platform “is set to bring a new dynamic to forestry trading, bringing buyers and sellers of timber, forestry land and harvesting rights together at regular online auctions,” said Michael Broderick, chief executive, tradeforusforestry.com.

The auction will begin at 9.15am.

“All those wishing to participate in the online auction must complete a simple registration in advance, enabling them to view further details on the various lots for sale and fully participate in the auction,” said Broderick.

“The deadline for registrations is 3pm, 7 March.”

Auction manager, Lorraine O’Connor, said “transparency on timber price is the main issue for forest owners while auctioneers are showing real interest in having a dedicated platform to advertise forestry parcels for sale”.