The Irish Parthenaise Cattle Society will hold its inaugural premier sale in Tullow Mart on Thursday 30 September at 6pm.

There will be pedigree heifers, bulls, cows and cows with calves at foot for sale on the day. A number of high-quality Parthenaise-cross cattle will also be offered for sale. These will be judged by Derek Rothwell.

Tullow Mart, along with the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Society, has put forward a prize fund of €500 for the winners.

“We’ve received more entries than we were expecting, with over 60 head selling on the day,” said chair of the society Paddy Kavanagh.

“It’s great to see the appetite for Parthenaise cattle, particularly for our first sale.

“As breeders, we’ve seen first-hand the positives of the breed. Parthenaise are easy-calving, have plenty of milk and a vigour in their newborn calves which results in quality weanlings.

“And now, suckler farmers are seeing that the Parthenaise-cross suckler cow is giving them what they need too.”

Demand

It is expected that there will be strong demand from the UK on the day as well, as Irish breeders have been exporting Parthenaise cattle to the UK for several years to meet the demand for these high-performing cattle.

The catalogue can be accessed on www.parthenaise.ie.

Cattle can be viewed on sale day between 4pm and 6pm with online bidding available through MartEye.

Proven Protein Sale set for Kanturk

The Proven Protein Sale takes place this Friday 24 September at noon in Kanturk Mart.

The sale comprises 80 high-protein in-calf heifers from The Mylawn (Michael Healy), Radney (Henry and Liam O’Keeffe), Kilquane (Jerome Linehan) and Ballymartin (Andrew Cronin) herds.

The sale offers an exceptional choice of heifers, with EBIs up to €213.

As well as this, these heifers have multiple generations and lactations of over 4% protein. Many of the heifers are also in-calf to sexed semen.

All four herds are from mainly grass-based systems and offer an opportunity to acquire long-lasting cows. The pedigrees on offer are household names throughout the country, with relations to proven Irish AI bulls on offer.

Online bidding is available through Kanturk LSL or on www.livedenisbarrett.com where the catalogue can also be viewed

Captainshill Angus set for full dispersal

After nearly 20 years of breeding, the Captainshill pedigree Angus herd is set to disperse as they head into an alternative farming enterprise.

The herd has prospered over two generations within the Kent family, who farm at Knockenduff Stud, Tramore Road, Co Waterford.

Since the outset, the herd has aimed to produce top-quality bulls and heifers to sell with pedigrees to match.

This was coupled with a rigorous herd health programme which allowed the herd sell into both dairy and beef herds.

This meant most sales in recent years have taken place off-farm, with a long list of repeat customers ensuring the ongoing running of the enterprise.

Family lines introduced to the herd over the years have been well known, such as Lady Janes, Tibbie, Jody and Elba.

Along with heavy AI usage, the herd also runs a main stock bull. The current stock bull is Mogeely Minto, a son of all-Ireland champion Wedderlie Blackbox. He and his progeny both sell on the day.

Majority summer-calving, a total of 35 cows with calves at foot, three in-calf heifers and 17 maiden heifers will be offered.

The sale takes place on-farm (X91 H67E), with online bidding also available through Cork Marts and MartEye.

All stock are export-tested, with the catalogue available on www.corkmarts.com.