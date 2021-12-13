Lakeland Dairies said it will continue to monitor the milk market closely in the coming weeks.

Lakeland Dairies is the first processor to set its November milk price, increasing it by 1.2c/l to 37.2c/l, excluding VAT, in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, the milk processor has increased its price by 1p/l to reach the current total of 31.5p/l.

On Monday, the board of Lakeland Dairies said the price will be paid for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Market

A spokesperson said: “Global dairy markets remain stable with currently reliable levels of demand overall and a lower rate of growth in supply from the main dairy producing regions.

“Strong demand and consumption in Asia continue to be a positive factor.”

Lakeland Dairies said it will continue to monitor the milk market closely in the coming weeks.