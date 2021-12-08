A new sale for 2021, the Slick Chix Charollais sale got off to a great start for the Kellistown, Knockcroghery and Seefinn flocks last month in Tullow.

The highlight of the night was when the Irish selling record for a ewe lamb was broken, with lot 45 from the Seefinn flock of Pa Whyte topping the sale at €3,300.

After a flurry of bids, she was the eventual joint purchase of the Willow and Prestleigh flocks in England.

Following this up was one of the first lots into the ring on the night from Declan Miley’s Knockcroghery flock.

This daughter of Ballyhibben Unstoppable is out of the 2018 all-Ireland champion and met her reserve at €3,100, selling to Cork breeder James Walsh.

The second-highest price on the night for a shearling ewe came from the previously mentioned Seefinn flock. This one was a daughter of Kilbarry Fury and goes back to the renowned Blackhill line. She was snapped up by Graham Foster of the Springhill flock for €2,900.

Next flock into the ring was the local Kellistown flock of Eoin and Sinead Brophy. Topping the trade for the Kellistown flock was a daughter of the well-renowned Oakchurch Utopia, which sold for €1,700.

Topping the aged ewe section was another from the Seefinn flock, a Fiddawn daughter which again went back to the Blackhill ewe. She sold at €1,900 to Desmond O’Sullivan Co Wexford.

A 98% clearance was obtained under the hammer of George Chandler, with 49 selling to an average price €1,125.

Festive females

The Clonagh and Jennalyn herds’ Festive females’ sale goes live this weekend. An online timed auction through Mid Tipp mart, the sale includes Simmental, Limousin and Angus heifers born from August 2020 to March 2021.

A total of 28 heifers will be up for grabs along with four Simmental bulls. These lots contain the best of bloodlines from the herds, which has clocked up a number of record prices and top show awards in recent years.