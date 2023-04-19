In the week that Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula) made his rearranged state visit to China, the first Irish beef since the BSE suspension was lifted is on its way. It has been a low key relaunch given that Asian markets are weak at present and Australian supplies are increasing.

Whereas previously Irish factories were exporting seven or eight cuts, the Irish Farmers Journal understands that currently just three or four cuts of boneless beef are being exported to China. It is also believed that ABP has led the way landing the first beef, but all the other major exporters that traded with China before the suspension have product in transit.

Meanwhile, Brazil has continued to cultivate relations with China through the presidential visit and discussion of moving away from the US dollar as the currency for its trade.