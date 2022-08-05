Charlotte Sapphire sold for 16,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society 50th anniversary sale.

The British Limousin Cattle Society hosted its elite 50th anniversary sale in Borderway Mart, Carlisle, last Friday, which included an entry of 18 exceptional heifers and bulls on the day.

One special exhibitor in this year’s sale was young stock breeder Charlotte Martin from Dromara, Co Down.

Charlotte is new to the pedigree scene, showing her first heifer Charlotte Saphire in this year’s Balmoral Show.

The 15-month-old heifer had an impressive show performance, winning overall junior Limousin champion and junior beef interbreed champion.

Charlotte Sapphire sold for 16,000gns at British Limousin Cattle Society 50th anniversary sale.

The champion heifer attracted a large crowd for the sale, with buyers battling hard online and ringside, resulting in the heifer falling under the hammer for 16,000gns.

She was sold to Donal Moloney of Ardnacrusha Limousins, Co Clare.

The super five-star heifer is a daughter of Roundhill KMelodie from Doreen Corridan's Roundhill Limousin herd and sired by Elite Forever Brill (TVR).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Charlotte said after the sale: “I’m delighted to have sold the first heifer ever produced by the Charlotte’s herd.

"Being a farm animal vet, I always had a great interest in pedigree cattle and decided to start a Limousin herd when I came home from university.

"I grew my love for the Limousin breed from a young age by helping my dad on our family farm of pedigree Limousins known as Ashmara herd.

"I would like to thank both the British Limousin Society and my dad for the exceptional help along my pedigree journey and look forward to expanding my herd in the upcoming years.”