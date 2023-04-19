Farmers have been looking with envy at the apparent ability of the fishing sector to tap into the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding to compensate for the effects of Brexit.

However, the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO) chief executive, Seán O’Donoghue has said that “not one cent of monies has been distributed to date.”

He referred to the Bord Iascaigh Mhara report released this week, which showed that export volumes fell 13% – mainly because of lower quotas of mackerel and blue whiting as a result of Brexit.

He said that “in 2022 alone, we have had more than 12,000 tonnes of mackerel valued at approximately €18million taken from our quota as a direct result of Brexit.”

The BAR is a €1bn fund for Ireland created by the EU to compensate for Brexit.