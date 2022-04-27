This week Phelim O’Neill reports on how the fishing sector has successfully positioned itself to access funding under the EU €1bn Brexit Adjust Reserve (BAR) fund. Central to this was the sector coming forward with a five-year fully costed plan – one that extended far beyond just the direct catching and processing of fish.
We continue to see no plan for what is widely accepted as the most exposed cohort of society – beef and suckler farmers. Some argue that the current strong beef market is an impediment to accessing the time-limited fund and that EU conditions are highly prohibitive.
