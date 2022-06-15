Two farmers from Co Sligo and Co Wicklow were fined for the misuse of green diesel.

Five farmers have been named on the latest tax defaulters' list published by the Revenue for reasons such as under-declaration of income tax and the misuse of green diesel.

The largest fine received by a farmer was €144,897.98. Liam McMahon from Drumswords House, 28 Lacky Road, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, received the fine for the under-declaration of income tax.

A grocer, publican and farmer named Christopher Walsh for Turloughbeg, Rosmuc, Co Galway, received a fine of €8,000 for failing to lodge income returns.

John Prendergast from Mill Park, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth, was fined €1,250 for failing to lodge income tax returns.

The two farmers who were fined for the misuse of green diesel or marked mineral oil, were from Co Sligo and Co Wicklow.

Seamus Clarke from Ard Avon, Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, was fined €5,000 while Michael John Clerkin a farmer from Kingsfort, Ballintogher, Co Sligo, was fined €2,500.

Ballynoe Agri Services Ltd in Kilphilibeen, Ballynoe, Mallow, Co Cork, also featured in the misuse of marked mineral oil category, receiving a fine of €2,500.

The above names are in respect of the period beginning on 1 January 2022, and ending on 31 March 2022.

The last list of tax defaulters published by the Revenue saw ten farmers named.