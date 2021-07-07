I was watching a sale over the weekend and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw an unborn calf sell for over €10,000.

The Summer Sizzler dairy sale took place outside Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Saturday and along with a three-month-old calf selling for 14,000gns (€17,161), the first choice of three unborn heifer calves sold for a staggering 8,400gns (€10,296).

I hadn’t come across this before. The calves are due in January 2022 and the successful bidder gets to take his pick of the three embyro transfer heifer calves when they reach three months of age. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to see what I’m buying before I’d fork out money like that!