Last year, Finnish tractor manufacturer Valtra celebrated 20 years of its T series tractor range. Five generations later in addition to the many models and specifications, the used market proves challenging to navigate for those not so familiar.

While most buyers know the model size and spec to suit their needs, it’s knowing when new generations came into play that proves tricky.

We look back through each evolution of the T series that has helped morph it into the success it is today.

As with any used machine, the trick is to do your homework on the model or series in question and know what to look out for and what to avoid.

First of the T series – 2002

Valtra launched its T series in September 2002 as the successor to its 8000 series. Production started by October as customers waited for the Finnish manufacturer to update its six-cylinder mainline series.

The 8000 series was then considered to be old-fashioned, especially when considering its dated appearance and hydraulics.

At this stage, Valtra had already introduced its larger S series which provided a template for the T series. Not too dissimilar to the flagship S series, the T series now offered load-sensing hydraulics and electronic control of each spool valve. A new one-piece bonnet, improved cab design and new control panels were all considered a step forward. Models included the T120, T130, T140e, T150, T160, T170, T180 and the T190.

Under the bonnet, the chassis and cab frame remained essentially the same as the long-wheelbase 8000 series tractors. However, the new electronic hydraulic control was considered by many as “too technical”. As a result, the old familiar mechanically operated open centre hydraulics from the HiTech models was reintroduced in 2004.

Tweaks and changes – 2007

In 2007, the T series was further upgraded to meet Stage 3A engine emissions standards. These first gen (T1) tractors were fitted with common-rail, four-valve engines and the model numbers changed to end with “1”. The standard Classic spec pack, offering a mechanical shuttle and powershift gears, was available on the T121, T131, T161 and T171.

A T174 model at the Ploughing championships in 2018.

The HiTech pack with left-handle shuttle and automatic powershift transmission was also available on the models mentioned, including the T151e and T191. The Advance spec with left-handle shuttle, single gear lever, electric spools and load sensing could be optioned on the T151e, T161, T171 and T191. The load-sensing hydraulics strategy was then changed. Now everything could be controlled from the armrest. The EcoPower system on the specific models worked by using a different engine control software tuned to optimise torque at lower engine rpm.

The steel diesel tank mounted within the chassis on earlier T series tractors proved popular within the forestry sector.

Versu and Direct models arrive – 2007

Towards the end of 2007, Valtra launched two new spec packs for its T series to replace Classic and Advance models going forward. A new five-step powershift transmission and own in-house Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) option was also added, going by the respective names of Versu and Direct. Both additions offered load-sensing pumps. These second gen (T2) tractors had model markings ending with “2”.

The T202 was the range topping tractor from the 2nd generation T series which was manufactured between 2007 and 2012.

All models were offered in Versu and Direct specifications including the T132, T152, T162 (Versu came as T162e), T172, T182 and the new range-topping T202. The 50km/h CVT offered three driving modes and four work areas. These were – Work area A: 0-9km/h; Work area B: 0-18km/h; Work area C: 0-27km/h; and Work area D: 0-50km/h. The fuel tank was no longer integrated into the chassis on T2 models.

The onset of AdBlue – 2012

By mid-2012 Valtra announced its third gen (T3) tractors. Updates included new 6.6l and 7.4l AGCO Power (SISU) engines featuring new turbos and a new management system. These engines were equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology and needed AdBlue to meet stage 3B emissions regulations. Again, new models were denoted by their numbering ending with “3”.

Making up the range were four HiTech models (T133, T153, T173 and T193) and four Versu models (T153, T163, T183 and the new range topping T213 at 225hp). The T153, T163e, T183 and T203 were offered in Direct specification also. The T163e Direct was the first Valtra tractor with a stepless transmission to feature its EcoPower system. On Versu and Direct models, further refinements included the relocation of the cruise control, PTO, auto-steer and four-wheel-drive features from the side panel to the driver’s armrest for easier access. Aside from subtle bonnet, rear mudguard and cab frame changes, the T3 looked little different to the first generation.

The 3rd generation tractors introduced in 2012 were the first to be fitted with SCR emission technology.

Following on from the 8000 series, the T series was renowned for its traction, mainly due to the positioning of the front axle directly under the engine to balance the weight over both axles. But, in an era where front linkage was becoming more common, when combined with front implements the front end was proving too heavy. The turning radius was also not the best on the market at the time. Valtra felt these were issues that needed to be addressed.

A redesigned series – 2014

By autumn 2014 Valtra presented its T4 tractors. The long-in-the-tooth T series had been replaced.

Not only were the front and rear lifts reengineered but models benefited from a new five-pillar cab and a new chassis. Seating position, control layout, the repositioning of the front axle and an improved turning circle were all cited as major improvements.

The fourth generation models went to Stage V engines in 2019.

Models also now met Stage 4 engine emissions standards.

The series now comprised six models – T144, T154, T174e, T194, T214 and the new T234. All were offered in HiTech, Active, Versu and Direct specifications apart from the T234, which didn’t come with the latter CVT.

The Valtra T202 Versu cab.

SmartTouch – 2017

In 2017, Valtra launched its all new SmartTouch user interface. The new control armrest and 9in touchscreen were made available on all Versu and Direct models. Valtra also added a Direct version of its T234 and added a new T254 model taking the range up to 271hp.

The latest 5th generation T series cab with the SmartTouch armrest.

The T series of today – 2021

By 2019. Valtra was due to upgrade its T series to meet Stage V emissions standards, paving the way for the fifth-generation tractors. In 2021, Valtra unveiled the T5 lineup which saw the majority of tweaks made inside the cab and enhanced telematics.

The current fifth generation T series ranges from 155hp to 271hp.

Spec packs then and now

T0: The first T series came with a load-sensing system and electronically controlled valves. Early models numbers ending in “0”.

Classic: Both the T0 and T1 Classic models had a traditional dry clutch and synchro shuttle which later was discontinued.

Advance: The T1 Advance had the first-generation Valtra control arm. It came with electric spools and a real closed-centre load-sensing piston-type hydraulic pump. The Advance was later replaced by Versu.

HiTech: Although a best-seller in the T1 era, its open-centre hydraulic system doesn’t suit the needs of many modern customers. HiTech models account for around 4% of new sales today, according to Valtra.

Active: Active models have full load sensing but mechanically operated spools. Current sales numbers are just slightly lower than the sister SmartTouch models.

Direct: Direct tractors are CVT models. Production started in 2009 and currently make up one-third of sales.

Versu: Versu is Direct’s sister model, fitted instead with the powershift transmission. Since 2017, both models feature the SmartTouch control interface. Currently, the number of new Versu models sold is just slightly higher than Direct according to Valtra.

Before delving into the market for a used tractor model within a particular series, do some research on the series history as to when important changes/ upgrades where made.