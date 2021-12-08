Victor Chestnutt was elected as the new UFU president in 2020.

A diverse range of candidates has emerged to contest the role of deputy president of the UFU at the next AGM due to take place in the spring.

With current president Victor Chestnutt to step down at the AGM having completed his two-year term leading the organisation, normal convention would be that he is replaced by David Brown, who will have served for four years as deputy by that date.

The other sitting deputy president is Markethill dairy farmer William Irvine. He has to go through a re-election process to serve another two years as deputy, but it would be a major surprise if he is not successful.

That effectively leaves five candidates who have declared an interest in running for the second deputy president position, and they must now seek a nomination from a county executive.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that among those names is Mary Hunter from Drumahoe in Co Derry, a former teacher who lives on an arable farm, and runs an agri-tourism business. If elected, Hunter would be the first woman to take on a presidential role in the UFU.

She is up against two candidates who have both previously run for the position, Kircubblin beef and sheep farmer, Sam Chesney, and Dungiven hill sheep and dairy farmer, Ian Buchanan.

New candidates

That leaves two new candidates, who both have served as committee chairs in the UFU.

Garvagh dairy and poultry farmer John McLenaghan was prominent in UFU circles in the early 2010s having chaired both the environment and poultry committees.

Joining him in the race is Glenn Cuddy, the current chair of the UFU pork and bacon committee who farms pigs, beef and sheep outside Donaghmore in Co Tyrone.

