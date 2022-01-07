Five new varieties have been added to this year’s spring cereal recommended list.

The list, which was recently published by the Department of Agriculture, also sees four varieties dropped.

As growers face a year of uncertainty, early planning is vital. The publication of the lists aim to give growers a chance to consider which varieties are most suitable for their farm and order seed in a timely manner.

Below is a summary of the variety ratings which were derived from trail data between 2019 and 2021 (unless stated otherwise).

Spring barley

While there is no change to the recommended varieties, Geraldine, Skyway and SY Amity have been provisionally recommended this year. The varieties Prospect and SY Aderin are no longer provisionally recommended this year.

Recommended

Gangway: A moderately later-maturing variety with moderate resistance to lodging. It has good resistance to straw breakdown. The variety has very good resistance to mildew and net blotch, with moderate resistance to brown rust. It is moderately susceptible to rhynchosporiu, but has excellent grain quality.

Cross: Zeppelin x (Natasia x Kathinka).

Breeder/agent: Sejet (DK), Goldcrop Ltd.

RGT Planet: A high-yielding moderately later-maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and susceptible to straw breakdown. It has very good resistance to mildew, but is moderately susceptible to rhynchosporium, brown rust and net blotch.

Cross: Tamtam x Concerto.

Breeder/agent: RAGT (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.

SY Errigal: A high-yielding, moderately later-maturing variety with good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown. It has very good resistance to mildew and net blotch and good resistance to brown rust. It is moderately susceptible to rhynchosporium.

Cross: Dragoon x Mickle.

Breeder/agent: Syngenta (UK), Seed Technology Ltd.

Provisionally recommended

Geraldine (new): A very high-yielding moderately early maturing variety. It has good resistance to lodging and is moderately resistant to straw breakdown. The variety has very good resistance to mildew and net blotch, as well as good resistance to brown rust and rhynchosporium.

Cross: (KWS Irina x RGT Planet) x Laureate.

Breeder/agent: Sejet (DK), Goldcrop Ltd.

Skyway (new): A very high yield potential variety, but is moderately susceptible to lodging and straw breakdown. A moderately later-maturing variety, but with very good resistance to mildew. Good resistance to brown rust and rhynchosporium and moderately resistant to net blotch.

Cross: RGT Planet x NOS 2105-11.

Breeder/agent: Nordic (DK), Drummonds Ltd.

SY Amity (new): A very high yield potential variety with good resistance to lodging. Moderately resistant to straw breakdown. A moderately later-maturing variety with very good resistance to mildew and net blotch. Good resistance to brown rust and moderately resistant to rhynchosporium.

Cross: (SY 411-293 x Laureate) x RGT Planet.

Breeder/agent: Syngenta (UK), Seed Technology Ltd.

Spring wheat

KWS Starlight has been dropped from this year’s recommended list. The variety Hexham, first listed in 2021, is now fully recommended. Two new varieties - KWS Helium and WPB Duncan - are now provisionally recommended.

Recommended

Hexham: A high-yielding moderately later-maturing variety with good resistance to lodging. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and Septoria spp, but has very good resistance to yellow rust. It has good resistance to sprouting and good grain quality.

Cross: KWS Westfield x KWS Flint.

Breeder/agent: KWS (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.

KWS Talisker: A high-yielding moderately later-maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and moderately resistant to mildew and Septoria spp. It has very good resistance to yellow rust and good resistance to sprouting. It also has good grain quality.

Cross: KWS Westfield x Pepito.

Breeder/agent: KWS (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.

Provisionally recommended

KWS Helium (New): A high-yielding moderately later-maturing variety. It is moderately resistant to lodging and has good resistance to mildew. It has moderate resistance to Septoria spp, but is moderately susceptible to yellow rust. It also has good resistance to sprouting and very good grain quality.

Cross: KW 620-3-10 x KWS Mairra) x KW 624-1-11.

Breeder/agent: KWS Lochow (DE), Seed Technology Ltd.

WPB Duncan (new): A high-yielding moderately later-maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and has good resistance to mildew. It is moderately resistant to Septoria spp and has very good resistance to yellow rust. It has good resistance to sprouting and good grain quality.

Cross: (Quintus x WPB010W71-40) x KWS Westfield.

Breeder/agent: Wiersum (NL), Goldcrop Ltd.

Spring oats

No new varieties have been added to this year’s spring oat recommended list, but Delfin has been dropped.

Recommended

Barra: A relatively low-yielding variety that is very susceptible to lodging and susceptible to straw breakdown. Very susceptible to mildew and susceptible to crown rust. However, grain quality remains excellent.

Cross: Selma x KM1 MS.

Breeder/agent: Svalöf Weibull (SE), Goldcrop Ltd.

Husky: A very early maturing, high-yielding variety with moderate resistance to lodging. Moderately susceptible to straw breakdown. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and susceptible to crown rust, but has very good grain quality.

Cross: Firth x Freddy.

Breeder/agent: Nordsaat (DE), Seed Technology Ltd.

WPB Isabel: A high-yielding variety with good resistance to lodging and very good resistance to straw breakdown. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and crown rust. It also has excellent grain quality.

Cross: LW 03W038-06 x Husky.

Breeder/agent: Wiersum (NL), Goldcrop Ltd.

Notes

Relative yield of each variety is calculated as a percentage of control varieties. The average yield of the control varieties equals 100. Yield ratings are from trials carried out in accordance with good commercial husbandry practices.

Actual data is given for hagberg falling number, hectolitre weight, kernel content, protein content, screenings, straw height and thousand grain weight.

Assessment of other characteristics is based on a scale of one to nine; a high figure is desirable and indicates possession of the characteristic to a high degree.

For earliness of ripening, a difference of one point represents two days. Varieties with disease ratings of eight or over are very resistant; seven indicates good resistance and six moderate resistance; five indicates moderate susceptibility, while four is rated susceptible; one, two and three are very susceptible. Figures are in brackets where information is limited.