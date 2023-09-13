The scholars' research topics will be refined over the coming weeks.

The five scholars who will be beginning the two-year Nuffield Ireland leadership programme in 2024 have been announced as their proposed research topics are to be refined over the coming weeks.

The new scholars will make use of up to nine weeks of mandatory group and personal research travel before writing a report on their research topics over the programme.

The group will be reporting on their findings and recommendations at the 2025 Nuffield Ireland conference, with this year’s conference set for 10 November in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Co Carlow.

The new scholars are:

Co Wicklow food communications consultant Molly Garvey.

Co Monaghan rural affairs journalist and suckler farmer Niall Hurson.

Co Laois dairy farmer John Keane.

Co Wexford drystock farmer and teacher Michael Martin.

Co Limerick sheep farmer and entrepreneur Nick Cotter.

"We are delighted to be welcoming them to the 114-strong Nuffield Ireland scholars community,” said Nuffield Ireland’s chair Joe Leonard on announcing the new scholars.