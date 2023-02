Five sheep were killed after being hit by a car in Co Westmeath on Friday morning.

The road accident occurred at approximately 4.10am on a road in the Carrick area of Ballinalack.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a car collided with a number of livestock in the course of the incident and that five sheep were fatally injured.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road has since re-opened.

The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.