Pay attention to the quality of ingredients in a ration, as cheaper by-products have a lower feed value.

Ration prices have never been higher and where there are plans to feed meal to cattle this winter, give some thought to what you are buying.

Most feed mills will sell off-the-shelf rations that are pre-formulated to meet the general protein and energy requirements of certain cattle groups.

Other merchants will make up rations on demand and there will be farmers mixing their own blends or simply feeding rolled barley.

Regardless of which method is used, it is important to get the best value for money with concentrate feeds that do the job properly. Outlined are five tips to help choose a ration.

1 Pay attention to the list of ingredients

If the ration price looks too good to be true, it may be down to the feed containing a lot of by-products rather than higher-quality straights.

Ask for the list of ingredients used in the ration, which are listed in order of inclusion rate from the largest to the lowest quantity.

2 Less is often more

When buying a ration, fewer ingredients are better than a range of straights included. Ideally, choose a feed with three or four ingredients, plus minerals.

Pay attention to the visual quality of ingredients in the blended rations. Check that grains have not been over-processed, creating high levels of dust.

Such rations can experience a lot of separation, leading to inconsistent feeding. Finely ground grains also increase the risk of acidosis when fed at high levels.

3 Choose energy for finishing cattle

Finishing cattle need energy and starch to encourage fat cover, not protein. If protein levels are too high, cattle will keep laying down lean tissue, not fat.

If the energy content is not printed on the ration label, ask for it. You are paying for the feed, so you are entitled to this information.

With a finishing ration, energy content is measured in UFV units, not the usual UFL units which are more common. However, they are broadly similar, in case you have the UFL value.

Choose a ration with UFV levels of 0.94 or higher. Barley and maize should be in the two ingredients listed. Keep protein levels around 12% to 13%, or as close to this level as possible.

4 Choose protein for growing cattle and lactating cows

Stores and lactating cows will benefit from a ration with higher protein levels around 15% to 16% to drive weight gain and milk production.

Soya is expensive, but it is the best-quality protein to include in rations. It is also high in energy.

Soya needs lower inclusion rates than cheaper alternatives, so there is no major cost saving by substituting with lower-quality protein sources. Many cheaper proteins have a high oil content that affects the palatability of the feed.

5 Include a rumen fibre source

Including a good source of rumen-degradable fibre, such as soya hulls or sugar beet pulp, is recommended, particularly when feeding a ration with a high cereal content. Such straights will help to maintain healthy rumen function.

