Farmers should put in some planning before embarking on a stock bull purchase this spring.

1 Know your market

The first thing a breeder needs to know before looking at any bulls is the market which he wants that bull’s calves for.

This will allow the farmer to then identify the traits necessary to fill this market.

A basic example is a dairy farmer wanting to get the cow to the parlour as soon as possible.

Fertility and milk should be the priority if heifers are retained

His desired traits are easy calving and short gestation.

However, this comes more into play in a suckler scenario. Breeders here should have specific traits looked at depending on whether progeny will end up being slaughtered or if the progeny will be kept as replacements.

It is very hard to find a bull to tick all the boxes. Fertility and milk should be the priority if heifers are retained whereas this can be relaxed and terminal traits looked at if breeding animals for slaughter.

2 Understanding stars

Whether you agree with them or not, the €uro-Star indices are fast becoming a significant part of bull selection.

Especially since the introduction of the beef data and genomics programme (BDGP) in 2015. This provides financial support to beef farmers which hit certain criteria.

One of the main requirements is participants will have to be using a genotyped four- or five-star bull on the replacement or terminal index. Again, this is why it’s essential for farmers to know their market.

I have always maintained that you need to look at the bull first and make sure you are happy with his conformation, his feet and his temperament

A farmer who is slaughtering all progeny or selling all weanlings should concentrate on the terminal index.

Whether farmers are participating in the BDGP or not, you should still use genetic indices as a tool to aid in your selection.

In recent years at bull sales, I have noticed farmers coming to a sale with a list of bulls that they wish to purchase having picked them off paper.

Personally, I don’t think this is a good strategy. I have always maintained that you need to look at the bull first and make sure you are happy with his conformation, his feet and his temperament.

At the top of the list is a check to make sure the bull has good conformation.

Next step is looking at the bloodlines and making sure you are happy with the genetic lines in the bull and that he’s not closely related to the cows that you will be using him with.

3 Health status

Buyers should be aware of the health status of a bull prior to purchase.

Unless a testing and vaccination programme consistent with your own is run, both the bull and the purchaser’s entire herd stand at risk of disease spread.

Bulls exposed to certain diseases also risk the chance of going infertile or sub fertile for a brief period.

Good feet are very important on a breeding bull.

Where a bull is tested clear but not vaccinated prior to purchase, a similar vaccination programme to that of the purchaser’s herd should be carried out before introduction to the new herd.

Buying from breeders with a known herd health status is advisable.

4 Age and fertility

Knowing the amount of work the young bull will be undertaking is essential information as this will determine the age of the bull required for your herd. A bull, particularly in its first year, should not be overworked.

A general rule of thumb is one bull can service as many cows as he is months old.

A fertility test is a must before purchase.

It is also advisable to choose a bull warranting a fertility test cert. This gives some reassurance as to the semen production capability of the young bull. It’s a requirement now at most breed society pedigree bulls sales.

Make sure that if you are purchasing a bull at home, you insist that he is fertility tested prior to movement.

5 Price

Price and calving ease will stand as two of the biggest factors when it comes to choosing your potential stock bull. Unless the calf is born alive it’s impossible for you to make money back on your original purchase.

Breeders shouldn’t be afraid to invest in their stock bull.

One top-producing cow will achieve a superior price on one calf whereas a top-performing bull will produce an increased price on all calves.

If you are running the bull with 30 cows and the bull is able to deliver a €50 premium on each calf across 30 calves, that’s €1,500/year.

If the bull stays in the herd for four years, that’s a potential €6,000 extra that the bull could deliver over the four years he is in the herd.

Where a bull has the ability to add significant profit to your enterprise, it makes sense to invest at the time of purchase to obtain the best possible bull for your herd.