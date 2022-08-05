Creep grazing calves in front of cows gives young stock the best grass possible in late summer.

Allowing calves to creep in front of cows and graze the best grass can have a positive effect on liveweight gain.

It can also help to weaken, and break, the cow and calf bond in the run-up to weaning or sales this autumn.

Creep grazing is not for everyone and without the correct infrastructure, it will try the patience of any farmer.

But for farmers thinking about giving it a go, outlined are some tips to getting up and going.

1. Mains electric works best

Mains electric fencing is ideal for creep grazing, as cows will respect the wire when raised at certain intervals.

Battery fencers will work, but a higher voltage is recommended to keep cows from breaking through the wire after their calf.

2. Starting small

Start off small, letting calves move off the cows while in the same paddock, keeping animals more settled.

Sep up a purpose-made creep gate or temporary electric wire in one corner of a paddock or near the headland.

As calves cannot creep too far ahead of cows at the start, they can easily return to their mother when hungry. Again, as calves are within sight and smell of cows, animals should remain settled.

Once calves are used to creeping ahead, you can increase the grazing area available or let calves creep into the next paddock.

3. Raising the wire

If using an electric wire to let calves creep ahead, raise the wire at multiple points rather than a single point.

This makes it easier for calves to move forwards and backwards between fresh grass and cows.

Ideally, raised the fence at both points where the dividing wire meets the field boundaries, as well as a midpoint in paddocks.

If you have to manually herd calves forwards or backwards under the wire, it is easier to do this by walking calves along a hedge or boundary fence.

Plastic horse posts are ideal for raising the wire. Failing that, tape together two normal plastic stakes or pig tails to raise the wire.

4. Feeding concentrates

Once calves are creeping forward, it is possible to offer concentrates. Troughs work better than static ad-lib feeders, as they can be moved from paddock to paddock much easier.

With ad-lib feeders, can they be set up on a central laneway so that calves can creep forward and access from multiple paddocks?

5. Locking calves off cows to ease weaning

Once calves are accustomed to creeping ahead of cows, it may be possible to lock them off the cow during the day in preparation for weaning.

Good fencing infrastructure is vital to make it work, as is mains electric. Attaching a second, lower temporary wire will help to hold calves back from cows.

Calves can be hunted forwards in the morning, then allowed to return to cows at night. It won’t suit every farm, but can be used to good effect if the set-up allows.

