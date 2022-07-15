As temperatures soar, avoid moving or herding cattle in the peak of the heat during the afternoon.

Ireland is set to experience extreme temperatures as a heatwave engulfs the country this weekend.

As temperatures rise, cattle will come under stress, so make sure to keep a close eye on stock. Outlined are steps to mitigate the impact of extreme heat over the coming days.

Water provision

Make sure cattle have ad-lib access to clean drinking water. Clean out troughs of dirt and debris. Cows will drink 50 to 60l/day in normal weather, so in high heat, expect this to rise significantly.

If troughs are small or have a slow refill time, can IBC cubes and makeshift drinking troughs be used to get through the next few days?

Avoid handling cattle during the afternoon

When moving cattle to fresh grass, shift animals first thing in the morning when it will be cooler. The earlier stock are moved in the morning, the better.

Avoid herding cattle from paddock to paddock in the afternoon when temperatures are at their peak. Gathering animals for moving to new a pasture will increase stress levels in the heat.

Postpone any routine management tasks like worming in the afternoon. Herding cattle and condensing animals in handling pens will again increase heat stress.

When checking cattle, do this in early morning and again at night. Leave animals alone during the afternoon if they are settled. If cattle are being fed meals for grass finishing, offer the daily application late in the evening.

Choosing paddocks with shade

Where possible, give cattle access to paddocks with some form of shade provision. This may mean skipping over a few paddocks, but it will be worthwhile to avoid heat stress, especially in young calves.

Flies

Where dry autumn-calving cows and in-calf heifers are lying behind hedges and under trees for shade, make sure these animals are covered for fly control.

Fly activity will be increased by the combination of heat and animals congregating, lying and dunging around hedges over the next few days.

Look after yourself

It is not just cattle at risk of heat stroke in the coming days. Take care of yourself. Keep drinking water to stay hydrated, eat well and take regular rests. Wear a hat and apply sunscreen regularly.

