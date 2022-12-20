Doubling up on silage feeding can help farmers to get a short break from the farm at Christmas.

Make sure to take a break from the farm over Christmas.

Spend some time with the family or just take some time for yourself and clear the head.

Farming can be tiresome and the daily routine can wear you down at times.

The past two weeks have been tough going, keeping animals fed and watered during snow and heavy frost.

It doesn’t have to be a long break. A couple of afternoons away from the daily routine may be enough to clear the head.

But in order to do this, a few tasks need sorting in advance, some of which are outlined below.

1. Double up on silage feeding

Double up on silage allocations. Cut extra blocks from the clamp and leave in the feed passage or refill the diet feeder after use so it is ready for the next day.

Alternatively, leave a couple of extra bales by the shed door, ready to open when needed. This will cut down the time spent on the feeding routine, especially when cattle are wintered on out-farms.

Cattle still need to be checked every day. But by doubling up on fodder, it is more a matter of pushing in the silage, thereby saving time.

2. Bedding cattle

Where cattle are on straw beds, double up on bedding by spreading an extra couple of bales. High fibre and high-dry matter silage will reduce the rate at which bedding is soiled.

Cleaning out a pen in the coming days, before applying fresh bedding, will also slow the rate that straw is soiled over the Christmas period.

3. Fill meal buckets in advance

Where cattle are getting meal daily, fill a few extra bags or buckets in the days before Christmas. Stack, cover and store in a dry place, safe from birds and vermin.

4. Prioritise non-essential jobs

There are some jobs such as bedding and feeding that need doing every day. There are other jobs that can wait a day or two.

Focus on getting the essentials done and leave the less time-sensitive jobs until next week.

5. Make use of family help

If children and other family members that like to get involved on the farm and are off on Christmas holidays, ask if they will be able to help out on certain days.

That way, you can plan ahead to make sure jobs will be completed properly. Don’t just assume they will be available every day, as they may have plans of their own.

Finally, on behalf of the Irish Farmers Journal livestock team, I would like to wish all readers a merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous new year.

