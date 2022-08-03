With the hedge cutting season now just around the corner, some farmers and contractors have agreed on deals for new machines and trade-ins and used machines are beginning to appear. Scouting the market early often means a better selection of machines or perhaps those serious about buying might have a word with a dealer about keeping an eye out for a tidy trade which may be coming into stock.

We offer some tips worth considering when buying a used hedge cutter, and some tips in terms of general maintenance which should be carried out before work begins on 1 September.