Calving heifers at 24 months and reducing mature cow size will improve herd output, lower production costs and deliver a positive impact on farm emissions.

Farmers are being encouraged to embrace technologies that reduce the carbon footprint of their business.

Along with the environmental benefits, these measures usually improve efficiency inside the farm gate.

So they can also improve the farm’s bottom line.

Making greater use of clover, mixed species swards and low emission slurry spreading (LESS) methods, are just some examples of how carbon and greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced.

But there are also measures that directly relate to herd management.

Given the price trend for farm inputs, it may be time to try and implement some of these measures.

1 Calving heifers at a young age

Getting heifers into production at an earlier age will increase herd output, and, ultimately lower emissions per kilo of beef produced.

On farms that traditionally calve heifers at 36 months, it will be a challenge to move to 24-month calving in one year, as the 2021-born heifers are unlikely to be heavy enough to breed this summer.

But rather than dismiss the idea completely, it is something to work towards next year, by trying to increase weaning weight this autumn and increasing liveweight gain over the first winter period.

Moving to 24-month calving will reduce grazing groups on-farm, freeing up more grass for other cattle and reducing fertiliser requirements for a static herd.

For example, on a farm that calves 10 heifers at 36 months in a spring-calving system, these animals spend three summers at grass before they produce a calf.

In the third summer, assuming an average liveweight of 600kg, the 10 heifers will have a grazing demand of 120kg DM/day.

At an average daily growth rate of 25kg DM/ha over the season, the heifers need a grazing area of 12ac, although there will be periods in the summer when this area can be reduced.

Removing this group from the system would save 1.8t of fertiliser at three bags/ac of CAN, as well as saving 55t to 65t of silage fed during the third winter before these heifers come into production.

2 Reducing mature cow size

Reducing mature cow size is a longer-term project, but again, it delivers multiple benefits. Many farmers believe that a smaller cow will wean a small calf.

This is not true. It is the cow’s milking ability that drives weaning weight, not its mature liveweight. Any cow with no milk will not wean a heavy calf.

Another argument is that smaller cows have a lower cull value when sold. While this is true, smaller cows are easier to graze, easier on heavier soils and have a lower winter forage requirement, all of which outweigh the lower cull value.

At a stocking rate of two cows per hectare, the grazing demand for a herd with a mature cow weight of 750kg is 15% higher compared with a herd of cows weighing 650kg.

This means more fertiliser, higher grass growth or additional grazing land is required to carry the herd of larger cows.

Silage demand during winter will also be higher. Over a six month winter, if the 750kg cow eats an extra 0.25t per month, a herd of 50 cows consumes an extra 75t of silage. Growing this additional silage requires more fertiliser and land.

3 Cutting the store period in finishing cattle

A lengthy store period during winter goes against the logic of selecting herd sires with high growth rates and feed conversion, especially in a bull beef system.

Feed efficiency in cattle declines with age. When it comes to bulls, storing animals is like driving with the handbrake on.

Even in steer systems, high genetic merit animals housed between 550kg and 600kg should move on to an intensive finishing diet.

With the right diet, steers can gain 120kg to 140kg of liveweight in a 100-day period and hit the right fat cover.

This has potential to reduce slaughter age and get animals off the farm earlier, thereby reducing emissions and the level of inputs required to finish cattle.

4 Ration choice

Purchased concentrate is expensive and ultimately increases the carbon footprint of the farm. So, is a ration with imported straights like soya, distillers and gluten always necessary?

On a well-managed suckler farm with highly maternal cows, grazed grass and milk will drive weight gain in calves.

In such instances, there is merit in just feeding rolled barley to encourage flesh cover.

However, this can be more challenging when concentrate is only offered through an ad-lib feeder.

With finishing diets, energy is the most important aspect of the ration, and often, a simple three-way mix of cereals and a good rumen fibre source is adequate.

Where protein is required, there are feed mills offering 100% Irish origin rations with a lower carbon footprint than straights originating from South America.

5 Culling problem cows

Cows that repeatedly calve late, require additional management and consistently wean light calves are a drain on the farm’s finances and resources.

These animals will also have a higher emissions level per kilogram of output produced. On an overall herd basis, these cows are penalising the more carbon efficient cows.

Fertiliser and concentrate prices looks set to remain high in the medium to long-term.

Therefore, make 2022 the year to offload unproductive cows.

Normally, this usually applies to a handful of animals. Cattle prices are buoyant and the extra sales income will help cover other input costs.

