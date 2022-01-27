The c68-acre farm near Portumna, Co Galway, is currently all in grass.

A c68-acre farm is available for a five-year lease in east Co Galway.

Listed with Ballinasloe-based Joseph Naughton Auctioneers, the 67.7 acres at Boula, Portumna, is attracting interest from across the livestock sector and it’s easy to see why.

Available for a five-year lease, the land is currently all in grass and is described as dry agricultural land. It is conveniently located 2.5km from Portumna with frontage on to the Ballinasloe road.

One block

The land is in one block and divided into a number of various field sizes and is ready to go.

It could easily lend itself for cattle or sheep rearing or may appeal to dairy farmers as an outside heifer rearing and silage block.

There are no buildings included in this lease. However, there is access to a crush and animal handling facilities.

The availability of such a large block of ground for a fixed term has resulted in numerous enquiries, according to Joseph Naughton.

He guided the lease price of this farm with no entitlements at between €250 and €300/acre.

With a large farming community within a 20km radius of the farm and immediate challenges in farming such as an increase in fertiliser prices and the potential of stocking rate challenges ahead, a farm like this could offer a nice insurance policy against these potential challenges.