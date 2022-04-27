Are fixed-milk-price schemes in danger of becoming 'pariahs' for dairy farmers?

Fixed-milk-price schemes are in danger of becoming “pariahs” that farmers will not join, frustrated milk suppliers have warned.

Some dairy farmers have suffered severe incomes losses this spring, as a result of being locked into relatively low contract-milk prices at a time of surging input costs.

Milk supplier involvement in fixed-price schemes will be seriously jeopardised unless future contracts include a mechanism to protect participants against input cost volatility, farmers have claimed.

With around 1,800 farmers supplying at least 6% of the national milk pool under fixed-price contracts, difficulties have surfaced in all the main processors but are particularly prevalent in Glanbia, Kerry Group and North Cork Co-op.

One has to ask why such mechanisms that were used in the past, like a link to input prices and a cap-and-collar clause, have recently been dropped when they would now work in farmers’ favour

Waterford IFA has sought a meeting with Glanbia regarding continuing concerns with the dairy processor’s fixed-price schemes.

“A significant cohort of Glanbia suppliers find themselves in a very precarious financial position due to the rapid increase in input costs, while being tied into low-price contracts,” said Mark Connors, Waterford IFA dairy chair.

“The concept of fixed milk, which was pitched at the highly borrowed, is quickly becoming the pariah of the dairy industry,” Connors told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Affected farmers are among the most financially exposed and got involved to protect themselves against milk price volatility,” he pointed out.

“One has to ask why such mechanisms that were used in the past, like a link to input prices and a cap-and-collar clause, have recently been dropped when they would now work in farmers’ favour,” Connors asked.

“The hardship endured by some co-op members is incredible,” he said.

“If war-time hyper-inflation is not a ‘force majeure’ circumstance, then I don’t know what is,” Connors maintained.