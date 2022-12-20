A newborn calf should receive four litres of colostrum within the first two hours. \ Philip Doyle

All farmers know how to prevent navel ill in newborn calves, yet it remains one of the leading causes of calf mortality, a leading vet has said.

Speaking during an industry webinar hosted by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, Durham vet Ben Strugnell outlined the main causes of navel ill and best practice for prevention.

He explained that the navel links the cow’s placenta to the calf, and acts like an intake and exit valve as nutrients move from the cow to the calf in the womb.

“The problems arise once the calf is born. Once the umbilical cord detaches from the calf, it leaves a hollow, open-ended tube.

When the newborn calf hits the ground, the open tube is lying face down in bedding which contains bacteria. These bacteria can access the internal organs of the new born calf via this opening,” said Strugnell. He pointed out that the calf is born with no form of immune system, so bacteria can gain a foothold via the navel long before the first feed of colostrum.

“Therefore, it is crucial to get that navel tube closed as quickly as possible. This means dipping the tube at the first chance. Most farmers will treat the navel once and think that will suffice. It won’t. It will normally take two to three days for that open navel tube to close.

That means treating repeatedly until you can physically see the navel drying up,” outlined Strugnell.

Dip or spray

When it comes to treating a calf’s navel , many farmers use spray as opposed to a dip, but according to Strugnell, dipping is by far the best option.

“Spraying will not get inside that hollow tube where the bacteria are.

“Dipping the navel will get iodine inside the tube and greatly reduce the problems associated with navel ill,” he said.

Dipping solution

When it comes to dipping the calf’s navel , Strugnell said in his experience, a solution using a minimum concentration of 10% iodine should be standard.

His preference is to mix 10% iodine with surgical spirit (75% iodine to 25% surgical spirit), or some form of phenol-based alcohol. To be effective, the mix should be at least 7% iodine, with the iodine acting as a disinfectant and the surgical spirit helping to desiccate the navel .

“As a rule of thumb, replace the solution every three to four days as every dip will see organic matter weaken the solution,” he added.

Symptoms

The more common signs of navel ill include the customary swelling around the calf underbelly, dullness and loss of appetite.

Any swelling to the left of the navel , facing towards the head of the calf, is likely to indicate a liver infection. Swelling to the right is an indication of a kidney infection.

“Swelling will quickly spread to the joints. Peritonitis or lung and spinal abscesses can occur up to 10 weeks of age, all linked back to poor hygiene at calving time.

“Treatment will require an intense course of daily antibiotics which can last three weeks for severe infections,” said Strugnell.

Prevention

Most cases can be prevented by getting as much colostrum into the calf at birth and maintaining high standards of hygiene in calving sheds.

The first feed should equate to 10% of the calf’s bodyweight (four litres) inside two hours, with the calf fed again six hours later.

Always offer the cow’s own milk as the first choice, then the milk from another cow on the farm and finally a colostrum alternative.

If you are letting the calf suck the cow, 20 minutes of continuous sucking should see around four litres consumed.

Hygiene in a pen

In terms of shed hygiene, there are two quick tests to determine is the pen clean. Firstly, the squelch test by standing or pressing the bed with the feet. If there is any squelch, the bed is too wet.

Secondly, place your hand under the top layer of straw. If it feels warm or damp, bacteria will be thriving in this environment.

Other considerations

Pre-calving minerals also play a role in combating navel ill, with selenium and iodine both helping to improve calf vigour. In addition, calves that are born easily will be quicker to stand, while ensuring there is sufficient protein in the diet pre-calving will improve colostrum quality, said Strugnell.

