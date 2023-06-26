"It is vital that we have a strong employment permits system to allow for non-EEA nationals to fill the skill and labour gaps," Richmond said.

A review of the occupations on the Critical Skills Occupation list and Ineligible Occupations list for employment permits has been launched by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Neale Richmond, who has called for employers and stakeholders to make submissions.

He said: “At a time of full employment, with over 2.6 million people at work in Ireland, it is vital that we have a strong employment permits system to allow for non-EEA nationals to fill the skill and labour gaps we cannot access in Ireland or Europe.”

“With the consultation running over the summer period, there is plenty of time for interested employers and sectors who use the employment permits system to provide their feedback,” he said.

Minister Richmond also urged employers to make submissions, as “employer’s observations are vital in helping to inform the Department on how the system is operating and where it can be improved.

“As shown by the number of amendments made to the employment permit system over the last year, the system is responsive to the needs of the sectors and industries it serves.

“This full review will allow this work to continue in a timely and effective way that serves both the employers and employees, in Ireland and abroad,” he said.

Agricultural mechanics

Last week, the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) and Independent TD Carol Nolan called for urgent consideration to be given to placing the role of agricultural or heavy vehicle mechanics on the Critical Skills list.

FTMTA said its members are facing enormous and prolonged difficulties around recruitment of skilled staff in areas of the agriculture sector.

Submissions for the review of the occupation list for work permits will only be accepted using the form made available on the Department’s website. This is open from Monday 26 June 2023, with a closing date of Friday 18 August 2023.