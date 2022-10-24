YMA showmanship league class winners at the National Dairy Show sponsored by FBD Insurance. Handlers aged 12 years and younger (left to right) Laurence Feeney, IHFA CEO. Doireann Mulhall, YMA chair, Georgina Hynes 3rd, Alex Windrum 2nd, Zoe Greenan 1st, Richard Whelan, IHFA president, Dermot McCarthy (judge).

The 40th National Dairy Show returned to its two-day format at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork, with proceedings kicking off on Friday afternoon.

“The show is a flagship get-together of the dairy industry and the bustling programme of events reflects the vibrancy of the indoor event,” commented Donal Carey of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA).

Classes for the IHFA Young Members Association (YMA) showmanship league, where young handlers displayed their best stockmanship skills, was the main event on Friday afternoon.

League competition

After a tough year of competing at summer shows to accumulate points, the finale of the league competition took place at the Green Glens Arena, where young men and women from all over Ireland competed for the hotly contested titles on offer.

The tough job of judging the YMA classes on the evening fell at the hands of Dermot McCarthy from Co Limerick, who was no stranger himself to the YMA league in his time.

The young members were judged in a number of areas, with the bulk of the points being awarded for their showmanship.

The classes were divided by age and there was a separate section dedicated to novice handlers to encourage new members and first-time handlers into the competition.

The under 12 category was won by Zoe Grennan, followed by Alex Windrum in second and Georgia Hynes in third place.

YMA showmanship league class for handlers aged 13 to 16. Laurence Feeney IHFA CEO, Doireann Mulhall YMA chair, Becky Hynes 3rd, Kate Lehane 2nd, Hannah Grenan1st, Richard Whelan IHFA president, Dermot McCarthy (judge).

In the handler aged 13 to 16 years class, it was Hannah Greenan who took the top spot.

In second place was Kate Lehane and in third place was Becky Hynes.

YMA showmanship league class for handlers aged 17-26 years. Laurence Feeney IHFA CEO, Doireann Mulhall YMA chair, Rachel Corley 3rd, Emma McNamara 2nd, Claire Kirby 1st, Richard Whelan IHFA president, Dermot McCarthy (judge).

In the hotly contested class open to handlers aged 17 to 26 years, it was Claire Kirby who took the top spot. She was followed by Emma McNamara in second place and Rachel Corley in third place.

Excellent showmanship

Judge Dermot McCarthy commented on the excellent showmanship and skill exhibited by the young members across the board.

The under 12 novice class was won by Niamh Murphy, with second place going to Josephine Kelleher, who was followed in third place by Andrea Dunne.

In the novice class open to handlers aged 12-18 years, it was Sarah Shannon who took the top spot. Second place was awarded to Bill Hannah, while third place went to Amy Roche.

Friday night was a clear success for all of those involved, with anticipation building for the main events which took place on Saturday, after a long COVID break.

With a number of seminars, demonstrations and cattle classes taking place, including the National Dairy Show 2022 supreme championship, the 40th National Dairy show was a huge success.

For a full show report and more photographs, make sure to pick up next week's copy of the Irish Farmers Journal.