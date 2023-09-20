Factory quotes for quality-assured lambs are unchanged at a range of €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg. Top prices paid to producers range from €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg, with agents remaining keen for lambs with a good cover of flesh.
Prices are in line with the corresponding period in 2022, with prices recorded by the Department of Agriculture for the week of 9 September at €6.18/kg (excluding 5% VAT) compared to €6.10/kg in 2010.
Prices in Northern Ireland are reported at £5.19/kg (€6.03/kg). This represents a year-on-year increase of 44c//kg. There is a 37c/kg differential between prices in NI and Britain with prices there running 29c/kg higher.
