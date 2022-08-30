William and Avril Gubbins with the commercial champion and overall supreme interbreed champion of the show.

It was a warm welcome on an even warmer day at Limerick Racecourse as exhibitors and visitors got back to the showgrounds for Limerick’s largest family and agricultural festival of the year.

The overall supreme interbreed champion of the show went to William Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, who was exhibiting his two-year-old CHX bullock Flintoff, the only crossbred animal in the interbreed lineup.

Flintoff has collected 18 firsts so far this season, with Limerick being the most special day taking the commercial championship prior to taking the interbreed.

Reserve commercial champion was Flintoff’s stablemate Autumn, a Limousin cross heifer who was hot on his heels all day.

Reserve interbreed champion went to Bobby O’Connell from the Ballybrown herd with Grangewood Rose Bud. A June 2020-born heifer sired by Goldstar Echo out of Grangewood Emerald. She is a full sister to the very well-known Jolly Holly.

The reserve champion Charolais rosette was won by Richard Hackett from Cloonlara, Co Clare, with his September-born bull, Limkiln Sylanver sired by Ocello out of Limkiln Irene.

The second reserve in the interbreed championship previously came up trumps in the Shorthorn ring.

Lisa Down with Creaga Trixie, Shorthorn champion and second reserve interbreed champion in Limerick.

Creaga Trixie caught the judge’s eye for Noel and Lisa Dowd. She is a Winalot Rodney heifer out of this year’s Tullamore champion Shorthorn cow Portshan Blueway. The reserve Shorthorn champion went to the Flatley brothers from Kilkelly in Co Mayo with their September 2020-born heifer Glounlea Petal.

In the Hereford ring, it is was Jerry McNamara with Churchcrosspoll Abbie who secured the top spot. She is a December 2021-born heifer sired by Churchcrosspoll Hurler.

Standing in Reserve was Declan Donnelly with his October-born bull sired by Northern Star.

It was a double in the Limousin ring for Oldcastle, Co Meath, breeder Willie Smith from the Millbrook Limousin herd who took champion and reserve with his January- and September-born heifers, respectively.

Dromalty Quickstep, a March 2022-born calf sired by OVO took the steps necessary to make her way to Belgian Blue champion on the day for Eamon and Aidan O’Donovan from Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The reserve champion Belgian Blue went to Thomas Doherty from Mullagh, Co Clare, with his March-born calf Docs Dentsired by Bedgebury Kent.

The Simmental championship was secured by Peter O’Connell from Mallow, Co Cork, with his 2019-born cow Raceview Lucky F R Beauty with her three-week-old calves at foot.

Reserve overall Simmental champion went to Joe Kelly from Co Clare with his yearling heifer Mount Natalia, a Hillcrest champion daughter.

In the Angus ring, it was a double for the Mulcahy family with Rathfort 0132, a March 2022-born bull standing as the champion and Rathfort V132, a February-born calf in reserve.

Overall, there was a great buzz around the cattle section with familiar and new faces making a return, with many making their final appearance until next year.