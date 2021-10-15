Emergency flood relief works at Lough Funshinagh, Co Roscommon, which began in May and stopped in August, have now recommenced.

Roscommon County Council will resume with relief works which were learned to be necessary, appropriate and lawful to protect persons, property and the environment, a notice on www.roscommoncoco.ie stated.

A large amount of farmers around the lough are being affected by severe flooding of their lands.

Prone to flooding

Roscommon IFA chair Jim O’Connor said that the area has been prone to flooding for several years and has got increasingly worse in the last 12 months, with water levels surpassing those in living memory.

“Many of the 44 farmers with land adjacent to the lough had their property threatened and farm payments cut due to rising water levels. These are the people whose homes and livelihoods are at risk without this work,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor urged the council to ensure works are completed as soon as possible.