Five ewes weighing 81kg sold for €146, while the cull Suffolk ram on the right weighing 121kg sold for €235.

Mountbellew Mart in Co Galway recorded a vibrant trade for cull ewes in its weekly sheep sale on Saturday.

Demand was firm for all classes of ewes, with competition particularly strong for heavy fleshed ewes.

Ewes weighing in excess of 90kg sold from €160 to €186 per head while in the cull section a top price of €235 per head was paid for a large-framed ram weighing 121kg.

This batch of six ewes weighing 82kg sold for €159 each.

These large-framed ewes weighing 93.5kg sold for €182 each.

Ewes weighing from 80kg to 85kg sold from €130 to €150 on average while ewes weighing back to 70kg sold from €110 to €130 depending on condition.

A pen of Scottish Blackface ewes weighing 56kg with a nice cover of flesh sold for €75 each while a pen of Scottish Blackface ewes weighing just 36kg and lacking flesh sold for €47 each.

The trade for ewes with lambs at foot was also brisk.

This pen of Scottish Blackface ewes weighing 56kg sold for €75 each.

Three ewes on left weighing 80.5kg sold for €140 each while the two ewes on the right weighing 72kg sold for €125 each.

Twin lamb units comprising of third- and fourth-crop ewes and their lambs ranged in general from €220 to €250, with a selection of large-framed ewes and younger lots with strong lambs at foot selling to a top of €320 per head.