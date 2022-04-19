Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary held his annual Gigginstown Angus sale last Saturday, with some very solid prices received for both bulls and heifer.

In total 22 bulls and 18 heifers (of which 13 were in-calf) were on offer, with a strong demand both online and ringside resulting in the sale receiving a 100% clearance rate.

Both bulls and heifers witnessed an increase in average price, with bulls averaging at €3,750 and heifers settling at a very good average price of €4,400.

Topping the trade

The Red Angus Gigginstown Red Game Bird came in at the highest price tag on the day of €7,100. This September-2020 born heifer was sired by Corbetstown Red Evan, while dam was Rathmooney Girl. The heifer sold three months in calf to the new red stock bull, Coolderry Red Uncle Buck.

The proceeds from this in-calf heifer were doubled by Michael O’Leary to be given as a donation to charity. The donation of €14,200 will be used to support the thousands of Ukraine people arriving to Ireland this year.

Gigginstown Empire Marker sold for €6,300.

Next best at €6,300 was the four-star Gigginstown Empire Marker. The October 2020-born heifer is sired by stock bull Liss Maxy, with her dam going back to Idvies Euxland and Rawburn Rommel. She was sold scanned in calf to the herd’s stock bull Liss Martin

Gigginstown Tomb Raider sold for €6,200.

Gigginstown Tomb Raider was next in the money at €6,200. She was also sired by the new stock bull Liss Martin and carried a four-star replacement index of €111. She was bought by Laois pedigree breeder Garrett Behan to join his growing Aberdeen Angus herd.

Gigginstown Enigma sold for €5,700.

Gigginstown Enigma was next in line, with the hammer falling for €5,700. The September-2020 born heifer carried a five-star replacement index of €144 and was scanned in-calf to the stock bull Liss Martin.

Bulls

In the bull ring, a top price of €5,700 was achieved for lot 13, Gigginstown Gaffer Extra. Born in September 2020, this bull carried five stars on both the terminal and replacement indices and was sired by Liss Maxy.

Next best at €4,600 was Gigginstown Mr Circle A. This bull was born in September 2020 and carried four-star terminal and replacement indices. The bull was sired by Circle A 2000 Plus S with the dam being Dmm Miss Essence 22b ET.

Gigginstown Einstein fell under the hammer for €4,500.

Gigginstown Einstein claimed next best price of €4,500. This bull is a son of Liss Maxy, with the dam being Gigginstown Ellen Erica. The 18-month-old bull carries a four-star replacement index coupled with a five-star terminal index and calving difficultly on beef cows of 1.8%.

Gigginstown Titan King sold for €4,400.

Next in line was Gigginstown Titan King who claimed a price of €4,400. This bull was sired by Luddenmore Kingkong while the dam was Gigginstown House Just Erica. This bull carried five-star replacement and terminal indices.

Gigginstown Dragon Heart sold for €4,100.

Two bulls where knocked down at €4,100. First in was four-star bull Gigginstown Dragon Heart. The bull was sired by Friarstown Lord Big and his back breeding includes Dmm Commander 15p.

Matching him at that price tag was Gigginstown Electric Buck. The September 2020-born bull is a son of Luddenmore Kingkong with the dam being Gigginstown Red Eagle.

The sale saw a total of eight bulls sell for €4,000 or more.

Gigginstown sale 2022.

Michael O’ Leary said:“ I’m very happy with today’s results ,with some exceptional prices witnessed today with a particular strong interest in our in-calf heifers. It’s great to see people back in person on the farm for our annual sale.’’

Ballyjamesduff Mart will hold its next on-farm sale on the farm of Leo McEnroe in Virginia, Co Cavan on Saturday 30 April where 38 bulls will go under the hammer.