Oat crops are earing out now and so it is time for the final fungicide.

Mainly looking good: While rain is always needed in this country, when and how it falls matters a lot to tillage farmers. Weather to date in 2022 has been relatively kind, with wet spells punctuated by longer dry spells to get work done.

Growers generally echo these comments, but the northwest is an exception. Growers there have had to cope with high levels of rainfall which prevented field work recently due to poor ground conditions.

Most spring crops have recovered well from the early dryness and unevenly established crops have begun to fill in. There are still pale patches visible in some fields which may be due to macro or micro-nutrient deficiency, or compaction.

Most winter rape crops are largely finished flowering, with pod fill well underway in a deep layer of pods.

Spring crops: Barley crops range from start of stem extension to GS32/33 and even flag leaf emerging. Most crops have received their first fungicide or this is ongoing. Crops generally remain clean but disease is always a risk. Net blotch is an issue in some crops.

The second fungicide may not be far away on the earliest crops but most are still either side of two weeks away from the final spray. This will be a triazole with either a strobilurin or an SDHI partner along with folpet. Brand options include Siltra, Zephyr, Bontima, Elatus Era, Variano, Revystar XL, Lentyma, etc.

Most wheat and oat crops are at GS31/33 and most have already received growth regulator and possibly fungicide. A second growth regulator may be needed in some crops – judge that now rather than in two weeks’ time. Oat crops probably should get a second treatment of products like Medax Max, Moddus, Ceraide or K2 before GS39.

Winter cereals: Most winter barley crops have received their final fungicide, with heads now in grain fill. Wheat crops have flag leaves emerged and T2 fungicides are applied. Oats vary between booting and earing out, which also means final fungicide timing. Crops remain quite clean – helped by fungicides and partly helped by weather.

Complete any remaining T2 fungicides on wheat once the flag leaf is fully unfolded. This should be based on one of the newer fungicide actives – Inatreq or Revysol. SDHI/triazole combinations could be used where either of the aforementioned were used at T1. Crops show good potential so it is better to err on the safe side, especially if you have sold forward.

Oat crops are at various stages from booting through to ears emerged. Apply a protectant fungicide once the ears are out. This should help to protect against disease and it may also help grain colour. Elatus Era is one of the well-proven products for use at this timing.

Lime and pH: There is some evidence of barley crops being grown in low pH soils and plants are just not thriving. Try to get additional granular lime on immediately to give these crops a sporting chance.