We understand that every farmer is different, and there is no one answer to cover all scenarios. However, there are several tax-saving tips that can reduce taxable income.

Farmers should use tax planning as a critical component of their business planning, as overlooked tax deductions are wasted opportunities.

Last year was a hard time to be a farmer and every cent counts. The cash savings from reducing your income tax to succession and capital gains tax relief is key and this Focus supplement is a must-read for all farmers.

The below scenarios are indicative of how straightforward savings can be achieved through efficient and effective tax planning.

In the first case discussed, we look at a couple who farm in their own names. By using pension contributions, medical expenses, etc, they are reducing their tax bill while providing for their future.

In the second case, we return to the same couple and examine if a company works for them and the options available to make the company work harder to save tax.