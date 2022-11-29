The farm automation course will take place on Wednesday 7 December.

Two one-day courses centred around ag tech are coming this December, with one focusing on farm automation while the other will focus on tillage GPS guidance systems.

Ag tech

The ag tech industry has bloomed in recent years and is only expected to grow further, with estimates that it will reach €42bn in value by 2027.

There are so many opportunities in the area of agri technology, especially in its role of making farmers’ lives easier. Ireland in particular has proven itself to be a leader in this area, with strong homegrown businesses.

Approximately 32% of farmers are currently using technology to increase efficiency, while 21% of farmers use technology to reduce labour, according to the 2022 ifac Irish farm report.

Ag tech isn’t just for the young – everyone has the opportunity to embrace technology and benefit from its uses. Technology can be especially useful in repetitive tasks such as feeding stock.

With all of this in mind, the one-day farm automation course will cover a range of topics and will be facilitated by the experienced team at Lely Mullingar, while the tillage GPS guidance systems course will be facilitated by Topcon.

Both of these courses are open to everyone and anyone who has an interest in these areas. To find out more information on either of these courses, you can scan the QR code below.

People management

The people management courses supported by Macra Agricultural Skillnet, Teagasc, Aurivo, Tirlán and Lakeland Dairies were held during November.

Attendees of the two-day courses learned strategies to reduce conflict and stress in the workplace and how to better attract, manage and retain employees. The course content included time management, hiring employees, employment law and developing both yourself and your relationships.

These courses were delivered by Dr Nollaig Heffernan, the Workplace Relations Commission and programme advisers.