The recently formed national fodder and food security committee has said it will prepare an industry response and will develop contingency plans and advice to assist farmers in managing their farm enterprises through a period of high input price inflation and potential supply chain pressures.

The committee, made up of over 30 agri-food and farming organisations, met for the first time on Friday in Teagasc Moorepark. The group was set up to support the national response to the unfolding feed, fertiliser and energy supply issues created by the war in Ukraine.

Group chair and Longford farmer, Mike Magan, said the initial focus of the committee will be on “the steps that are time critical and that need to be taken in the short term over the next three weeks.”

Rapidly

While he has yet to provide detail on what schemes and supports may be available to farmers who are being asked to make more fodder, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the committee was formed so that the farm sector can “respond effectively and rapidly” to this “considerable challenge”.

The Minister warned that the invasion of Ukraine is likely to cause disruption to supply chains and said the sector must remain prepared to “react to any potential outcome.”

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said: “Farmers have seen an impact on energy, fuel prices, fertiliser prices, and animal feed prices. These are causing major disruption to farm businesses across all enterprises, but are having a particularly high impact on the pig and poultry sectors in Ireland.”

He said there are also challenges for horticulture growers.

Critical window

Prof O’Mara said: “We are heading into a critical window for fertilising for high-quality, first-cut silage and for sowing any additional tillage or forage crops. Teagasc are working closely with all stakeholders in the agri-food sector and with the Department of Agriculture to assist producers in adapting and planning to overcome this business disruption.

“Teagasc advisory staff will be contacting all farmer clients over the coming weeks, to deliver technical messages on how each farmer can respond to the current situation and build resilience into their farm business.

“We are urging all farmers to think in a 14-month time horizon to consider what actions they can take now to guard against further market disruption into 2023.”