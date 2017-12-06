Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Fodder and money savings by restricting cows
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Fodder and money savings by restricting cows

By on
Good-quality silage is making big savings in Co Tyrone for programme farmers Declan Rafferty and Aidan Quinn.
Good-quality silage is making big savings in Co Tyrone for programme farmers Declan Rafferty and Aidan Quinn.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Farm Programmes
Member
Watch: catching up with our midlands BETTER farmers
BETTER Farm
Watch: catching up with our midlands BETTER farmers
By Ciarán Lenehan on 05 December 2017
Member
Hitting heifer rearing targets in Tyrone
Dairylink
Hitting heifer rearing targets in Tyrone
By Peter McCann on 05 December 2017
Farm Profit Programme: focus group open day
Scotland
Farm Profit Programme: focus group open day
By Declan Marren on 04 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Extra ANC money needed for west
News
Extra ANC money needed for west
By Patrick Donohoe on 05 December 2017
Member
In pictures: ventilation options for your shed
Buildings
In pictures: ventilation options for your shed
By William Conlon on 04 December 2017
Member
Tullamore Farm: the winter feed plan
Grass & feeding
Tullamore Farm: the winter feed plan
By Ciarán Lenehan on 04 December 2017
BARGAM 28 METRE TRAILED SPRAYER
BARGAM 28 METRE TRAILED SPRAYERVERY CLEAN MACHINE28 METREYEAR 2007...
View ad
HARDI MOUNTED SPRAYER
HARDI MOUNTED SPRAYERELECTRIC CONTROLS15 METRE BOOMS€4500 + VAT...
View ad
YES CX6 MOUNTED SPRAYER
YES CX6 MOUNTED SPRAYERGOOD CLEAN SPRAYER40FT BOOM€1500 MARGIN...
View ad
MAJOR STONE BURIER
MAJOR STONE BURIERNEEDS PAINTINGVERY LITTLE WORK DONEGOOD CONDITION...
View ad
Abbey 1600 fully recond.
Abbey 1600 slurry tank Fully recondition Pump  Pipes on front of ...
View ad

Place ad