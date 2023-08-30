A text message was circulated to farmers registered to receive Department of Agriculture SMS alerts on Wednesday, relating to the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme.

The message read: “Facility to amend your 2023 Fodder application is open on agfood.ie. Closing date to amend & withdraw 12 Sept 2023. T&Cs apply.”

The area of lands declared for payment for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme (FSS) was equivalent to the area declared in 2022.

Farmers have an opportunity to amend this area downwards if they will harvest a lower area of hay or silage in 2023. There is no facility to amend an area upwards.

Where a farmer wishes to make an amendment, then the deadline for completion is 23.59pm on 12 September 2023.

Accessing the scheme

Logging in to the FSS 2023 application is relatively straightforward by following these steps:

Login to your agfood.ie account using your username, the three digits from your unique personal access code (PAC) and your password.

Scroll down the list of options and select “Exceptional Aid Measures”.

At the top left, select “scheme to enter”, followed by “Fodder Support Scheme”.

Clicking the circle under the heading “select” will allow you to view or edit your application.

When you view your application, and if you are satisfied that the area declared in 2022 is sufficient for 2023, then no further action is needed.

If, however, you want to reduce your claimed area, then you need to select the option to edit your application, submit the relevant areas for first- and second-cut hay/silage, tick the boxes to confirm that you agree with the statement, and then click submit at the bottom of the page.

The edit function should only be used where you wish to amend your application, as selecting this option places the application/amendment at “Draft” status.

This will remain at draft status until it is submitted, even if there is no intention to reduce the originally declared areas.

Scheme withdrawal

If an applicant wishes to withdraw from the 2023 FSS, then there are three options. The area declared in 2023 can be amended to zero hectares and this will be deemed an automatic withdrawal.

Alternatively, a withdrawal request in writing can be emailed to fss@agriculture.gov.ie or posted to FSS, Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Government Offices, Old Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, R32 RPA6, making sure that the statement is received by the Department by the 12 September closing date.

Scheme payment

An advance payment amounting to 57% of the payment received in 2022 was received by farmers earlier this year. The Minister has previously stated that he will monitor input costs and seek additional funding in Budget 2023 to deliver a similar payment of €100/ha (maximum payment of €1,000 per applicant).

Balancing payments are targeted to issue before the end of the year.