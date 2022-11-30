Payments will issue at a rate of €100/ha for eligible land. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture has commenced payments due to eligible farmer applicants under the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme.

The scheme will pay farmers €100/ha up to a maximum of 10ha of hay or silage cut. Over 71,000 beef and sheep farmers who applied to the scheme.

The Department stated that payments will on an regular basis over the coming weeks for the silage scheme, which was announced this summer.

It was intended to allow drystock farmers to deal with rising input costs and to avoid a fodder shortage caused by high fertiliser costs.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue commented that the prompt issuing of monies was a focus of his and that the cash will be needed on farms with costs high.

“Issuing payments to farm families in a rapid manner is a key priority of mine and I am proud of our track record in this space,” he said.

“These payments are an important income boost to farmers at this time of year and, of course, are a recognition of the increased input costs farmers are facing as a result of the war in Ukraine and the ongoing cost of living crisis.”