The Fodder Support Scheme, which was introduced this year to pay farmers to make hay or silage to reduce the likelihood of a fodder shortage this winter, will be rolled over into 2023.

Up to €30m from next year’s scheme will be forward paid to farmers in December, along with their 2022 scheme payment.

An €8m grant aid scheme to support the spreading of lime, as well as an enhanced multispecies sward and red clover scheme, were also announced in this year’s budget.

These, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said, will help farmers deal with rising fertiliser prices and move towards the reduction of chemical fertiliser.

The Tillage Incentive Scheme will roll over into 2023 also, with another €10m in funding being allocated.