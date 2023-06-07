Brian Mangan lets out his herd of sucklers after TB testing at Bridepark, Conna, Co Cork this week. Drought conditions are spreading across the country. / Donal O' Leary

A national fodder survey has been ordered by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue as drought conditions begin to bite on farms.

Met Éireann has said such widespread and prolonged dry conditions have not been recorded since 2018, when farming suffered a severe drought and fodder crisis.

Grass growth has plummeted in the south and east, with concerns growing about second cut silage crops.

Demand for concentrate feed is up by 20% year on year as farmers supplement meal at up to 6kg/head/day. Many in the worst-hit areas are buffer feeding cows with silage and palm kernel.

With no sign of significant rain on the horizon, large parts of the country are moving into severe moisture deficit.