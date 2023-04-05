Silage has been on the move across the country for the last few weeks as poor weather conditions have resulted in tighter supplies on farms.

Dairy farmers in particular are caught for silage and have been paying as much as €40/bale for good quality silage.

“We bought 100 bales delivered for €40. We had no trouble getting it - there’s lots for sale, we just needed to find the good stuff. There seems to be a good bit in yards of lads with dry stock,” a dairy farmer in north Tipperary said.

Another dairy farmer in north Cork told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is biding his time in the hope that the weather picks up.

“I’m banking on this week being good. I only have 30 bales left and grass is scarce as well. Hopefully I won’t have to buy any,” he said.

Prices are ranging from as low as €20 to €25 a bale although variation in quality is obviously a big factor here, with some of these crops made in 2021.

In general, bales are selling for €30 on average across the country.

Suckler farmers, who were ready to let out cows and calves are also reporting a tightening of supplies.

Despite the weather forecast set to stay largely dry for the rest of the working week, further outbreaks of rain are expected over the long weekend.

Met Éireann has also said that conditions are expected to remain unsettled over the course of the next week.