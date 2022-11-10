The story when explained and documented with real facts and numbers makes powerful reading and absolute sense. Many of the towns around rural Ireland are built on food.

Go to any of the towns featured in this year’s Agribusiness report published with the Irish Farmers Journal this week in association with KPMG – Ballyhaunis, Enniscorthy, Charleville, Cavan or Cookstown in Northern Ireland. The very existence and economic viability of these towns are built on food and farming and have been for over 100 years, in many cases – just talk to businesspeople trading in the town. While food and farming dominated even more so for hundreds of years prior to this, the capacity of the industry to innovate and grow has been phenomenal. The capacity of the milk, beef and the tillage sector to create employment in spin-off businesses and services to the core food industry has blossomed in the last 50 years.